Uganda: Ministry of Education Launches Initiative to Strengthen School Inspections

To improve school inspections and boost student performance, the Ministry of Education and Sports has launched a nationwide two-phase training program.

This initiative aims to equip District Education Officers (DEOs) and Inspectors of Schools with skills in using the Integrated Inspection System (IIS).

The focus is on local governments with the lowest Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and School Performance Assessment (SPA) results from 2023. By addressing these areas, the training is set to strengthen inspectors' capacity to improve teaching quality and enhance learning outcomes across the country.

The Directorate of Education Standards, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Judith Akuru, is spearheading this comprehensive program.

It targets 21 local governments in central and western Uganda, focusing on building capacity to utilize the IIS and other tools to assess teaching and learning quality effectively.

Akuru emphasised the importance of addressing gaps in school inspections, stating that reports often fail to reflect the reality on the ground. The goal is to equip officers with skills to bridge these gaps and support better educational outcomes.

The program emphasises the practical application of technology and data-driven approaches in school inspections. Participants are trained to utilize the IIS for real-time monitoring of teacher attendance and school performance, enabling timely interventions.

Akuru highlighted how enhanced capacity among inspectors can lead to more effective support for teachers and headteachers, ultimately benefiting students.

"When we build their capacity, they can support teachers and headteachers more effectively, which ultimately leads to better learning outcomes for our students," she explained.

This initiative extends beyond the central and western regions. Two weeks earlier, a similar training was held at Teso College, Aloit, for inspectors and DEOs from the eastern and northern regions.

Akuru noted that these efforts are part of a broader goal to improve education performance and help learners achieve their full potential.

The training focuses on several critical areas, including addressing gaps in student achievement, overcoming challenges in adopting technology for school performance monitoring, and identifying inefficiencies in inspections to develop actionable district improvement plans.

The program also reinforces the leadership roles of DEOs in driving educational improvements within their districts.

By empowering inspectors with the skills to provide real-time, accurate data, the initiative ensures informed decision-making, mitigates challenges, and drives meaningful improvements.

Akuru expressed optimism about the ripple effect of positive changes this program is expected to bring to schools across the country.

"With better-trained inspectors and DEOs, we expect to see a ripple effect of positive changes in our schools. Our students deserve no less," she affirmed.

This training marks a significant step toward strengthening oversight, improving accountability, and fostering excellence in Uganda's education system.