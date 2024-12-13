Rwanda: Kagame Says Rwanda's Bid to Host Formula 1 Grand Prix 'Progressing Well'

Rwanda is pushing ahead with its bid to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix and there's "good progress in discussions," President Paul Kagame has said.

Kagame officially announced Rwanda's bid for the Grand Prix on Friday, December 13, at the annual Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) General Assembly, taking place in Kigali.

Rwanda's bid to be added to the Formula 1 race calendar has seen "good progress," largely thanks to Formula 1 management chaired by Stefano Domenicali, the Chief Executive of Formula One Group, Kagame said.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting the F1 Grand Prix. A big thank you to Stefano and the entire team at F1, for the good progress in our discussions so far," Kagame said.

"I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it deserves. Together we will build something we can all be proud of," Kagame added.

Once realized, it could be the sport's first race in Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

While several countries in the region have expressed a desire to host F1 races, it is understood that Rwanda's plans are at an advanced stage for more serious discussions to take place.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com in August, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said a meeting had been set up with Rwanda to talk about the project, which he said showed some promise.

"They are serious," said Domenicali. "They have presented a good plan and actually, we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track."

Rwanda has shown an increasing interest in motor racing, with representatives of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) traveling to the Monaco Grand Prix this year to meet with the FIA.

Kigali's growing sports tourism

Rwanda's investment in facilities, partnerships with sports federations, and sponsorship deals with top European football teams including Arsenal and Paris St Germain is driving the country's tourism.

According to the RDB, tourism revenue stood at $636 million in 2023, a 36% increase from the previous year.

The country will also host Cycling World Road Championships in 2025.