Ethiopia: Jubaland Vice President Holds Meeting With Ethiopian Military Chief in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Vice President of Jubbaland, Mohamud Sayid Aden, met with Ethiopian Army Commander-in-Chief Birhanu Jula in Addis Ababa.

The meeting came amid escalating tensions following the arrival of Ethiopian military aircraft carrying arms in Kismayo, which Somalia has officially denounced as "unacceptable."

This meeting comes shortly after the Ankara Declaration, where both Somalia and Ethiopia pledged to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, aiming to mend strained relations and foster regional cooperation.

According to an official statement, discussions during the meeting centered on key security issues, including strategies for managing border movements, plans to liberate major towns in Jubbaland from the grip of Al-Shabaab militants, and ways to bolster joint efforts for regional peace and stability.