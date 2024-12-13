Mozambique: Intense Tropical Cyclone Chido - Flash Update No. 1, As of 13 December 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to make landfall in Pemba (Cabo Delgado) early on 15 December as an Intense Tropical Cyclone.

With heavy rains of up to 200mm in 24 hours and winds of up 120 km/h, Cyclone Chido has a similar intensity to Cyclones Gombe (2022) and Cyclone Freddy (2023).

Some 1.7 million people are exposed, including 1 million people in Cabo Delgado at risk of winds exceeding 120 km/h.

The National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) is prepositioning stocks and assets while coordinating deployment of staff to vulnerable areas.

The HCT’s Emergency Preparedness and Response (ERP) Plan has been activated. Readiness and early action measures are being reinforced.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to make landfall in Pemba in the early hours of Sunday, 15 December, with the intensity of an Intense Tropical Cyclone.

A number of provinces in the norther part of the country are forecasted to be impacted, primarily Cabo Delgado and Nampula, but also Niassa, Tete and, to a lesser extent, Zambezia.

Heavy rains (up to 200mm/24h) and strong winds (up to 120 km/h) are forecasted over the period 15-17 December; Chido has the same intensity of Tropical Cyclones Gombe (2022) and Freddy (2023).

The WFP-managed Disaster Analysis and Mapping (ADAM) system indicates that 1.7 million people are exposed to the Tropical Cyclone Chido, including a million people in Cabo Delgado who could be impacted by winds of more than 120 km/h.

The Government-led Technical Council for Disaster Management met in Maputo on 12 December and informed that al river basins are currently below the alert levels. However, several basins around the at-risk areas might reach alert levels.

Pemba City is at risk of urban floods, specifically the following areas: Bairro Cariaco, Alto Chuiba, Eduardo Mondlane, Natite, Ingonane, Paquetequete, Carioca.

There are concerns that due to cyclone Chido, the ongoing cholera outbreak in Nampula (283 cases and 21 deaths reported, as of 11 December) might deteriorate further.

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS AND READINESS MEASURES

The Government has confirmed the current orange alert, with provincial Centres for Operational Emergencies (COEs) in high-risk areas instructed activated. Depending on the magnitude and impact of Chido, red alert might be activated.

Early warning systems have been activated to alert the population in at-risk area about the upcoming cyclone, advising evacuation ahead of the landfall. Notifications are being disseminated through SMS, radio, television, and other channels.

The National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) has prepared a list of accommodation centres for individuals affected by the cyclone. INGD is also prepositioning stocks and assets while coordinating deployments to vulnerable areas.

Moreover, Anticipatory Action protocols were activated by the Government-led Technical Council for Disaster Management for the two pilot districts of Mogincual and Angoche (Nampula province).

The HCT’s Emergency Preparedness and Response (ERP) Plan has been activated. Readiness and early action measures are being reinforced. A number of stocks have been pre-positioned and partners are considering pre-deployment and additional surge, should the magnitude of the disaster warrant it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique International Organisations Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the Area Humanitarian Country Team (AHCT) for northern Mozambique (Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Nissa), OCHA in collaboration with Cluster Lead Agencies and humanitarian partners is consolidating available capacity’s response per clusters and province.

The Humanitarian Coordinator is liaising with both regional bodies and HQs for additional support, including a possible UNDAC deployment, depending to the impacts.

Disclaimer