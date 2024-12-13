Uganda: Kamuli Herbalist Gets 8 Years for Wildlife, Human Remains

Kamuli Chief Magistrate Aisha Nabukeera has sentenced 39-year-old traditional healer, Jjajja Kasimba Yeko, to eight years in prison for illegal possession of protected wildlife species and human remains.

This followed the accused person's guilty plea to the charges.

Kasimba, a resident of Bukapere Zone, Kasoigo Ward in Kamuli Municipality, was apprehended after intelligence reports indicated that he possessed illicit items in his shrine.

The investigation was initiated by Mugarura Ali, the Head of Anti-Sacrifice and Anti-Illegal Use of Wildlife Species at the Uganda Wetlands and Resource Conservation Organisation.

An operation conducted on December 5, 2024, uncovered a disturbing collection of items in Kasimba's shrine. These included wildlife skins, animal horns, suspected human bones, and birds.

The accused was immediately arrested and detained at Kamuli Central Police Station to facilitate further investigations.

Upon conclusion of the inquiries, Kasimba was arraigned before the Kamuli Chief Magistrate's Court on December 10, 2024, where he was remanded until December 11, 2024. During his second court appearance, he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

In delivering the sentence, the trial magistrate condemned Kasimba's actions, emphasising the need to protect Uganda's wildlife and human dignity. "The eight-year sentence serves as a warning to those engaged in similar illegal practices," she said.

ASP Michael Kasadha, Regional Spokesperson for Busoga North, reiterated the government's commitment to combating wildlife crime and ritualistic practices. "This case underscores our resolve to protect Uganda's wildlife and ensure justice for those who violate the law. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities," he stated.

The conviction is a milestone in Uganda's fight against wildlife crime and ritual sacrifice, sending a strong message to perpetrators about the legal consequences of such acts.