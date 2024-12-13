Uganda: Dexta Daps to Make Ugandan Debut At Nose Nation Concert

Uganda Breweries has partnered with Swangz Avenue and House of DJs to bring the Jamaican superstar to Africa for the first time in the Noise Nation concert experience at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

This will feature an experience with Jamaican singer Dexta Daps.

The partnership is powered by Uganda Breweries' brands, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger plus Bell Citrus.

Anticipation is high from both the artist and his Ugandan audience as Dexta Daps touched down on Wednesday ahead of his concert scheduled for this Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Dexta Daps expressed excitement for his first visit to Africa saying.

"I feel energized to finally set foot in motherland. It's been all love since I touched down and on Saturday, I will be giving a performance to return the energy I have received so far," he said.

On arrival, the artist was greeted by a convoy of SafeBoda riders, dancers, rollerbladers and flag-bearers who made their way to and from the Airport.

This first- ever Noise Nation experience aims to capture the essence of Ugandan culture in all its colour, flavour and energy.

Uganda Breweries' Justin Agaba said, "Noise Nation is a celebration of Uganda's rich heritage and innovation. Therefore, what better way to do it than with our bold new flavours of Bell Citrus and Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger!"

The Lugogo Cricket Oval will be a feast for the senses with captivating art installations, food stalls and a thrilling fashion spectacle.

Agaba added that Uganda Breweries is excited to support this unique flavourful experience with multiple immersive experiential tents set up and options for drinks that pair perfectly with the mouthwatering food options of the day.

The stage will also come alive with electrifying performances in a lineup that includes the Swangz Avenue All Stars like Elijah Kitaka, Winnie Nwangi, Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran, Ava Peace, Zagazilions, Nutty Neithan, John Blaq, Dax Vibes and Double Black all set to perform.