Uganda: Open Burning, Air Pollution Among Leading Causes of Death

The government has issued a warning to the public against the open burning of waste, citing its contribution to air pollution and the subsequent rise in respiratory and other health-related diseases.

Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, the Executive Director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), revealed that open burning is linked to numerous health issues, including premature deaths and respiratory ailments such as chest pain.

Speaking to journalists during a media engagement on wetland degradation and waste management in Kampala, Dr. Akankwasah emphasised the critical role of public involvement in environmental preservation.

"Open burning of waste is a leading contributor to air pollution, which is responsible for some of the highest death rates. It causes respiratory diseases and other health complications," Dr. Akankwasah explained.

He also urged citizens to refrain from encroaching on wetlands, highlighting their importance in maintaining environmental balance and mitigating pollution.

"As the National Environment Management Authority, we have enacted laws and formulated policies to deliberately promote public participation in environmental management. It is the government's obligation to involve citizens in preserving and protecting our environment," he stated.

Dr. Akankwasah called on all Ugandans to take responsibility for waste management and avoid activities that harm the environment, warning that continued negligence will exacerbate the country's health and ecological challenges.