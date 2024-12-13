Tanzania: Parliamentary Football Team Defeats Tanzania 3 - 0 in East African Parliamentary Games

The Uganda Parliamentary Football Team delivered a stellar performance on Thursday, defeating their Tanzanian counterparts 3:0 in a highly anticipated match at the ongoing East African Parliamentary Games in Mombasa, Kenya.

The game began with both sides showcasing tactical prowess, but it was Uganda's captain, Hon. Muhammad Nsereko, who broke the deadlock in the first half-hour.

His precise shot found the back of the net, putting Uganda in the lead and igniting cheers from the Ugandan delegation.

The second half saw an even more determined Ugandan side, with Hon. Karim Masaba, MP for Mbale Industrial Division, taking center stage. Masaba earned a penalty following a controversial handball in the box, which Hon. Waholi expertly converted to extend Uganda's lead to 2:0. Moments later, Masaba returned with a spectacular strike, sealing his brace and cementing Uganda's dominance.

Masaba's remarkable performance earned him the title of Man of the Match, with many praising his agility and composure under pressure.

Despite spirited attempts by the Tanzanian side to fight back, the Ugandan defence, led by a cohesive backline, thwarted all efforts to score.

The victory bolsters Uganda's position in the tournament as they aim for the championship. Speaking after the match, Hon. Nsereko commended his team for their resilience and teamwork, emphasising the unity and sportsmanship displayed on the field.

The East African Parliamentary Games, an annual event, bring together lawmakers from across the region to foster unity and collaboration through sports.

Uganda's impressive win over Tanzania has set a high standard for the competition and left fans eagerly anticipating their next match.

This triumph highlights Uganda's growing prowess not just in politics but also on the sports field.