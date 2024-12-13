Uganda: Kasese Police Raise Alarm Over Spike in Crime and Road Accidents

The Kasese District Police have reported a concerning increase in criminal activities and road accidents, with six major incidents occurring in less than a week.

SP Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, shared the details during a press briefing at Kasese Central Police Station earlier today.

Among the incidents were four road accidents, two of which were classified as serious. One victim, identified as Edgar, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Kasese Municipal Health Center III.

The accidents involved a blue canter, registration number UBD 241/F, and a Bajaj motorcycle, registration number UDU 210/J.

SP Tumushime urged road users to exercise greater caution. "These accidents highlight the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. Motorists need to exercise more care to avoid preventable tragedies," he stated.

Additionally, two break-ins were reported in Kasese Municipality during the same period. A shop and an office were targeted by criminal gangs, raising concerns about the security of properties in the town.

SP Tumushime described the break-ins as alarming and urged residents to be vigilant. "These incidents should serve as a wake-up call to everyone. Securing your property and promptly reporting suspicious activities is critical in addressing crime," he said.

The Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety and have called on the community to cooperate by providing intelligence and adhering to safety measures.

As the holiday season approaches, authorities are emphasising the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Residents are encouraged to report emergencies or suspicious activities through the established communication channels or by visiting the nearest Police station. "We are committed to protecting the public and restoring safety in Kasese, but this requires a collective effort. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring security," Tumushime added.

The Police hope these combined efforts will help curb the rising incidents and restore calm to the district.