South Africa: Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance and the Looming Threat of Mirror Life Require Global Action

A new threat now looms. In a recent publication in Science, we joined an esteemed list of researchers in raising the alarm about risks of ongoing efforts to create 'mirror life'. If created, mirror life could lead to the destruction of life, the environment and food systems across the globe, including exacerbating inequities that already exist in low- and middle-income countries.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min Every year, more than one million people die from antimicrobial resistance. It is one of the most important global health threats, according to the World Health Organization. This sentiment was echoed at the recent Jeddah Conference, where representatives from more than 57 countries pledged to move towards decisive multilateral action on antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance is also fundamentally a matter of health equity. It disproportionately affects low- and middle-income countries: diseases caused by bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics spread more quickly, and are more lethal, in developing countries. At the same time, high-income countries disproportionately contribute to the overconsumption and overproduction of antimicrobial drugs that can cause and exacerbate antimicrobial resistance in the first place.

This pattern of global inequity extends beyond antimicrobial resistance, with the Global South (countries of the developing world) often suffering the consequences of problems predominantly created by the Global North.

