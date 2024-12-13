Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Yahaya Bello On N80.2 Billion Money Laundering Charges

13 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abiodun Sanusi

The charges centre on alleged diversion of Kogi State Government's funds during Mr Bello's eight years as governor of the state.

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, pleaded not guilty to the N80.2 billion money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He pleaded not guilty to all 18 counts read to him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the arraignment, the lead counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the trial judge, Emeka Nwite, of the intention of the prosecution to withdraw an earlier application for abridgement of the earlier date fixed for arraignment.

Mr Pinheiro said the application had been overtaken by events.

However, the defence lawyer Joseph Daudu, a SAN, did not object, and Mr Nwite accordingly granted the request.

Mr Bello was brought to court today from the Kuje Correctional Facility where Federal Capital Territory High Court remanded him on Tuesday over N110 billion fraud charges.

