Ethiopia: Corruption Reporting Improves Since Digital System Introduction - Commission

ADDIS ABABA - The Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission announced that it has seen a significant improvement in corruption reporting since the implementation of online reporting system.

Commission's Corruption Information Management, Lead Executive Officer Mesfin Belayneh told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the organization is applying a modern system to fight corruption, enhance good governance, promote transparency, and accountability and resource management.

Recently, the commission has developed digital application system, which helps to control embezzlement and decrease the risk of corruption in the process of issuing permits, grants, or public procurement, he mentioned.

"Because of this system, reporting of corruption is growing by three fold as citizens are exposing individuals suspected of corruption, which shows the proactive nature of the people and the efficiency of the new system," Mesfin said.

The Commission has been receiving reports of corrupt activities, he said, adding that the people can submit any signs of corruption incidents or suspicious person from any place in a secure way without wasting their time, money and energy.

The Lead Executive Officer added that the system is instrumental to accurately identify individuals suspected of corruption, thereby opening charges.

Moreover, it has a paramount importance to receive the information free of human contact, which facilitates the investigation of the corruption act and even provides a more effective early warning system, he stated.

He indicated that the report can be submitted using cellphones, computers in a way to prevent, investigate and prosecute all forms of corruption in Ethiopia.

The digital reporting platform system that was developed in collaboration with Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, is a significant milestone in the fight against corruption in the country, according to Mesfin.