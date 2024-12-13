Ethiopia: Continental, Regional Block Commend Ankara Agreement

Continental and regional blocks have welcomed and commended the Ankara agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somalia, emphasizing the diplomatic effort in addressing shared challenges and fostering stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the communiqué signed by sisterly nations under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

"The Chairperson of the Commission welcomes this important act of high responsibility on the part of the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia. He strongly encourages them to implement, without delay, the relevant measures adopted."

He further congratulated President Tayyip Erdogan for his support to the two parties in their shared commitment to resolve their differences through consultation and dialogue, in the best interests of their countries and peoples.

Likewise, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD) has commended the landmark Ankara Agreement reached between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

"This significant accord marks a substantial step towards strengthening the long-standing social fabric between the two sisterly nations and demonstrates a commitment to resolving bilateral issues amicably."

The Executive Secretary also praised the leaders of both countries for their constructive engagement and spirit of cooperation. He emphasized the importance of such diplomatic efforts in addressing shared challenges and fostering stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa (HoA).

Acknowledging President Erdoğan's dedication to diplomacy and regional collaboration as a crucial factor in realizing this important milestone, he reiterated IGAD's commitment to supporting its Member States in their pursuit of sustainable solutions through dialogue, partnership, and mutual cooperation.

Similarly, the European Union welcomed the declaration agreed in Ankara between the two countries, stressing that the agreement reflects the importance of mutual respect and dialogue in de-escalating tensions in the HoA.

It also reiterated its support for the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia pursuant to principles enshrined in international law.

"We recognize the important role played by the Republic of Türkiye in achieving this agreement and stand ready to support further efforts by the parties involved, continuing our involvement in mediation efforts."