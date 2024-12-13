East Africa: Ethiopia Forms Partnership for Gambella Nat'l Park Conservation

- The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort to sustain environmentally-friendly and sustainable development for Gambella National Park.

Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa made the statement during the signing ceremony of a collaborative management partnership on Wednesday among the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA), Gambella National Park-the nation's largest national park-and African Parks.

The agreement aims to ensure sustainable wildlife conservation and create a conducive environment for joint efforts in ecological preservation.

The minister highlighted that the partnership is significant for advancing ecosystem development, wildlife and forest protection, and creating an enabling environment for future generations. She also acknowledged Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to combat climate change, promote tourism, and ensure food security under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

"The corridor development will soon be implemented to transform Gambella, generate jobs, and attract more tourists to the area," Selamawit said. She also noted the importance of the agreement for the Gambella communities and neighboring South Sudan.

She urged all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in bridging gaps and enhancing wildlife protection in Gambella National Park and surrounding areas.

EWCA Director General, Kumara Wakjira, described the agreement as monumental and historic for ensuring wildlife conservation and creating a prosperous future for the next generation.

According to him, Gambella boasts an incredible population of wildlife, including over six million animals, some of which move across the border into South Sudan. However, he pointed out that the local community has not been reaping sufficient benefits from this potential.

"The agreement is vital in addressing gaps in wildlife management, conservation skills, and knowledge, particularly through African Parks' expertise," Kumara said. He added that the government is working closely with private sector partners, local communities, and other stakeholders to achieve sustainable development and conservation of wildlife and environmental protection.

Gambella State Chief Administrator, Alemitu Umod, also emphasized the state's vast natural potential, which has been underutilized due to various challenges. She praised the partnership agreement as a golden opportunity for conserving the parks and benefiting the local community in a cooperative manner.

However, Alemitu acknowledged that conflicts in the area and the migration from South Sudan pose challenges to wildlife conservation. To address these issues, the Gambella State government is working closely with stakeholders on both sides.

African Parks CEO, Peter Fearnhead, remarked that the partnership is crucial for developing the state's ecology and ensuring a holistic and integrated management system. He assured African Parks' commitment to providing necessary support for Gambella National Park's development.

Fearnhead also commended Ethiopia's ongoing efforts in tourism development, wildlife conservation, and forestry initiatives. He noted that the agreement would play a pivotal role in ensuring the socioeconomic benefits for the residents on both sides of the border.