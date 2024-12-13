Ethiopia: Ethio-Czech Ties Reach New Heights, Setting Example for Others

The Czech Republic, formerly known as Bohemia, is a landlocked country in Central Europe. It is bounded by Austria to the south, Germany to the west, Poland to the northeast, and Slovakia to the southeast. The Czech Republic's hilly topography covers 78,871 square kilometers (30,452 square miles) and has a largely temperate continental and oceanic climate.

The Czech Republic is a developed country with a high-income social market economy and a unitary parliamentary system. It boasts a higher Human Development Index and is a member of the United Nations, NATO, the European Union, and several other regional and international organizations.

The Czech Republic is a vibrant country with a rich history, diversified culture, and robust economy. It plays a significant role in Central Europe and has strong diplomatic contacts with other countries globally.

The Czech Republic has also long-standing relations with Ethiopia. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic The oldest remarks about a "far-away" African Ethiopia (Empire of legendary King John) entered into the Czech conscience through the Holy Bible and also through the map by Cosmas Indikopleust, a monk from Sinai monastery native of Alexandria (around 535 AD) and later also through reports by Italian and Portuguese explorers and missionaries.

Currently they connect diplomatically, economically, and culturally. While the two countries are geographically separated and have distinct historical settings, they have built a partnership over time.

Politically, both nations have strengthened their bilateral ties through diplomatic relations. This covers conversations about a range of topics that both parties find interesting. Ethiopia and the Czech Republic work together in international fora, concentrating on world issues including environmental preservation, peace, development, and security.

However, Ethiopia and the Czech Republic, in terms of economics, have a small trade volume but Ethiopia sends raw materials and agricultural products, while the Czech Republic exports automobiles, machinery, and medications to Ethiopia. Czech investment in Ethiopia has been promoted, especially in industries including manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture. The Czech Republic has participated in development initiatives in Ethiopia, concentrating on infrastructure, health, and education.

The Ministry's website further indicates that within the framework of development cooperation (ODA), the Czech Republic has been active in Ethiopia to a greater extent since 2001. Since 2011, Ethiopia has been one of the priority countries for Czech development cooperation. The main Czech development activities focused on education, water supply and, to a lesser extent, agriculture and social development. Currently, Czech development cooperation focuses on agriculture and rural development together with sustainable management of natural resources.

Additionally, the two nations are working to promote cultural understanding through various activities. This covers cultural activities and educational exchanges that highlight the traditions of each nation.

Taking their long-standing relationship into mind, the two countries have been seeking to strengthen their ties. There have been some recent advancements in this regard, particularly bilateral state visits. High-level visits by officials from both nations have occurred to strengthen bonds. The visit also focuses on development and seeks to identify prospects for collaboration in development projects that benefit Ethiopian society.

Following the country's political transformation in mid-2018, bilateral relations have improved in all areas. The high-level official visits to Ethiopia and the Czech Republic, in particular, reflect the two countries' respective levels.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed paid a visit to Czech, while Czech Republic officials arrived in Ethiopia for official state visits. During the visits, both countries discussed ways to improve bilateral cooperation in tourism, agriculture, defense capacity building, and other critical sectors.

They also agreed on the necessity of increasing the two countries' political and economic relations by holding frequent political discussions and joint business conferences with demonstrable outcomes. The Czech Republic reiterated its commitment to assisting Ethiopia in its efforts to improve climate resilience through a green legacy.

Marian Jurečka, the Czech Republic's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, visited Ethiopia for the third time this week. During the visits, he committed to strengthening Ethiopian- Czech relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on development initiatives and long-term financing arrangements. He also expressed a strong desire to increase collaboration in tourism and wildlife conservation.

Along with his delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Jurečka also visited the Ethiopian Agricultural Works Corporation, the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, and the Abrehot Library. He commended the library's resources and programming while also donating a collection of books. He also emphasized the significance of the recently constructed Abrehot Library and Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in raising a bright and educated youth.

For the past forty years, the Ethiopian Agricultural Works Corporation has been providing farmers with access to agrochemicals, improved seeds, soil fertilizers, cattle medications, and agricultural equipment. He commended the Ethiopian Agricultural Works Corporation's efforts and said his country was prepared to assist them. He also praised the Ethiopian government's development efforts and demonstrated the European nation's dedication to working together to provide agricultural technology and advance animal development.

He also stated that his team included business leaders. Hence, the visit was intended to strengthen commercial connections between Ethiopia and the Czech Republic. He underscored Ethiopia's significant role in Africa, noting that it is strategically important to the Czech Republic, as evidenced by the resolve to strengthen bilateral relations. The Minister emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as the economy, industry, commerce, investment, water and energy, agriculture, and defense industry collaboration.

In general, Ethiopian-Czech diplomatic relations are characterized by a desire to broaden collaboration in all fields. Their relationships reach new heights and serve as an example for others. While the relationship requires additional development, there is room for growth and collaboration in political, economic, cultural, and educational areas.

