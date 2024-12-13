Ethiopia: ERC, Coipa Capital Agree to Advance Critical Initiatives

13 December 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

- The Ethiopian Railway Corporation (ERC) and COIPA Capital have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance initiatives and projects.

The ERC and COIPA Capital signed the MoU yesterday to contribute meaningfully to Ethiopia's economic growth and infrastructural development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ERC Deputy CEO Getu Gizaw (Eng.) said that the ERC and COIPA Capital will work together to advance critical initiatives, including logistics port projects and others in order to enhance country's connectivity to international markets by developing modern, efficient, and integrated port logistics infrastructure.

The projects reflect ERC's commitment to fostering economic growth, strengthening regional integration, and ensuring sustainable development. "This collaboration demonstrates the power of partnerships in achieving ambitious goals and addressing the challenges of our time. We aim to create world-class logistics and railway systems that drive economic growth," He said.

"As we formalize this agreement today, I am confident that the synergy between ERC and COIPA Capital will yield tangible results that benefit not only our organizations but also the broader Ethiopian community. Let this be the beginning of a fruitful and enduring relationship."

According to him, the projects are expected to create thousands of jobs, strengthen ties between Ethiopia and European industries, advance training programs and others.

For his part, COIPA CEO Vito Favorito Sciammarella (PhD) pointed out that his company's commitment to bring the best European expertise and financing solutions to support Ethiopia's ambitious infrastructural development goals.

The MoU with COIPA Capital will provide technical, financial, and advisory support, leveraging its extensive experience in structuring and financing large-scale industrial parks. It will attract international investors, secure financing via international banks and export credit agencies, enhance the country's capacity to design, construct, and manage large-scale infrastructure projects, it was learnt.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.