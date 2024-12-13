East Africa: Ethiopia, Somalia Forge Path to Enhance Cooperation

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has affirmed Ethiopia's aspiration for secure and reliable access to the sea as a peaceful venture that benefits not just Ethiopia but all its neighbors.

The statement was made during Ankara-facilitated talks on Wednesday, aimed at resolving the tension between Ethiopia and Somalia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late Wednesday that the two nations had reached an agreement to peacefully settle their differences.

Following the agreement, Prime Minister Abiy and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue between their nations. Both leaders committed to moving forward together to achieve common prosperity while addressing Ethiopia's need for sea access.

The Premier thanked Türkiye for its dedication to peace efforts in the Horn of Africa, noting, "A venture like this must be met in the spirit of cooperation and not suspicion. I believe today's constructive discussions will pave the way for a new year marked by cooperation, friendship, and the willingness to work together rather than against each other."

Abiy highlighted that Ethiopia's growing youth population and economic demands necessitate access to the sea, which would unleash economic dynamism and generate positive spillover effects across the Horn of Africa.

"As neighbors, Ethiopia and Somalia share centuries of relations. We are not just neighbors but brothers and sisters, bound by blood," he said. "Ethiopians and Somalis share a common history, language, and culture, strengthened by the sacrifices of thousands of Ethiopian soldiers who defended Somalia against terrorist threats."

Expressing gratitude for the year-long efforts to facilitate the discussions, PM Abiy stated, "Ours was never a case for third-party intervention; rather, it was meant to be a family dialogue." He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to regional integration, emphasizing mutual development and shared growth as the foundation for stability in the Horn of Africa.

Similarly, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by Ethiopian troops in safeguarding Somalia from terrorist attacks, particularly within the African Union peacekeeping missions.

"Ethiopian forces have shown their commitment to Somalia's security over many years," President Mohamud said. "Ethiopia and Somalia have more commonalities than differences. Our shared history, culture, and values highlight how interconnected our people are. We must build on these commonalities for mutual benefit."

He underscored the region's need for collaboration, adding, "The Horn of Africa is a fertile but volatile region that requires Ethiopia and Somalia to work together to achieve peace and prosperity for our peoples and the region at large."

At a joint news conference, Turkish President Erdogan lauded the progress made during the peace talks. "We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia," he said.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with hosting the delegations in Türkiye and highlighted the success of the Ankara Process, initiated eight months ago. "This achievement reflects the trust Ethiopia and Somalia have placed in Türkiye's mediation efforts," he remarked.