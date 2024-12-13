Ethiopia: Enhancing Inclusion, Benefits for PWDs

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed every year on December 3rd to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. The day is an important platform dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities worldwide, raise awareness regarding the ongoing challenges faced by people with disabilities, emphasize the importance of inclusivity in all aspects of society and enhance their participation in decision-making processes that affect their lives.

This year's IDPD was observed with the theme "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," focusing on the need to increase the participation and benefits of people with disabilities in society.

In Ethiopia, the day was observed with various events in Hawassa City, Sidama State, with various events, including a panel discussion and blood donation. The program, held under the same theme, featured prominent figures including Sidama State President Desta Ledamo, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergoge Tesfaye (PhD), representatives from the Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons with Disabilities, heads of labor and social affairs bureaus from all states, and other invited stakeholders.

As highlighted during the event, despite the significant efforts made to enhance the participation of people with disabilities in all aspects of life and notable progress, they continue to face discrimination and isolation. Despite the country's progress, people with disabilities continue to face barriers in range of areas such as education, employment, accessing information, healthcare services, development programs, transport and in other similar public platforms. To overcome these challenges, it is crucial to further strengthen inclusive and participatory initiatives now than before.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Huria Ali said that stakeholders should show their commitment by devising a system and creating inclusive environments that addresses the problem of Persons with Disabilities and benefitting them in a sustainable way.

This year's festival, themed "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," will focus on increasing the participation and benefits of people with disabilities, she said adding that activities would be carried out to provide practical solutions that align with the theme, to enhancing the involvement and empowerment of disabled individuals.

Therefore, stakeholders at all levels should demonstrate their commitment by establishing an inclusive environment that enhances the involvement of people with disabilities and benefits them in a sustainable way.

"It is our responsibility to increase the leadership role of people with disabilities; and we will work on this," said the State Minister.

Mentioning that the Ministry has been carrying out various activities to ensure that the rights and benefits of disabled citizens are respected, she said the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has a constructive role in promoting the legal reforms and changing the society's attitudes.

She called for the involvement of policymakers to ensure that legislation aligns with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), fostering a society where everyone, regardless of ability, can participate equally in social, political, and economic life.

"It is important to give a practical response to the issues affecting the disabled."

According to her, marking the day is beneficial to create an inclusive society in which the dignity, rights and safety of people with disabilities are protected and they participate and benefit equally in political, social and economic fields.

Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons with Disabilities Director General Abayneh Gujo, on his part said that the celebration of the festival helps raise the voices of disabled people and their rights are protected. He also underscored the need to support the leaderships and provide the appropriate resources to fulfill their roles and help them succeed in their efforts.

Head of the Women, Youth and Social Affairs Office of Sidama State Emebet Esayas also said, "The issue of disabled people is not an issue solely left to themselves and their families, but of society as a whole. So everyone should stand by their side."

She also stated that the due attention given to disabled people by the State to ensure their equal participation and benefit them. "A number of activities are being implemented in the State to increase their participations and benefits," she reiterated.

At the event, organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Ethiopian Federation of Disabled Persons' Associations, Sidama State Women, Youth and Social Affairs Bureau, in addition to panel discussion, activities such as exhibition, blood donation were carried out.

Meanwhile, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was also marked in Seqota Town, Wag Hemra Zone, Amhara State under the theme, "Let us ensure inclusive and sustainable development."

During the panel discussion, the importance of working together to ensure the social and economic benefits of people with the disabilities was highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Administrator of the Zone, Hailu Girmay said that the administration would work focusing on ensuring that job opportunities and other social benefits are inclusive of people with disabilities. "Job opportunities and other economic and social benefits that are created by the administration will be more inclusive to benefit this segment of the society. It is necessary to work together to ensure the social and economic benefits of disabled people in the Zone," he emphasized.

Head of the Women, Children and Social Affairs Department Head at the Wag Hemra Administration, Tebereh Tadesse also said that the Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed in schools with various programs. The Department is working closely with stakeholders targeting to address disability issues across sectors. As a result, many people with disabilities have benefitted from these endeavors.

President of the Federation of Disabled Persons at the Administration Kiros Chekol on his part said that celebrating the Day of Disabled Persons holds greater significance to promote the significance of inclusive practices and correct misconceptions about disabilities.

Recalling that the country has adopted international laws and convention related to disability rights, the President reflected on the growing attention being paid to the needs of disabled people. He also called on executives at all levels to work diligently to ensure that development activities carried out in the country involve disabled people.

At the event, officials of the administration, religious leaders and disabled people participated.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons with Disabilities also stated that significant strides have been made in enhancing the accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities over the past five years.

This was revealed by the Director General of the Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons with Disabilities Abayneh Gujo, in connection with IDPD.

According him, over the years numerous development initiatives, including corridor development projects, have created a more conducive environment for disabled individuals. These initiatives have improved educational opportunities, facilitated better access to essential services, and empowered people with disabilities to actively participate in the nation's development.