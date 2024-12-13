East Africa: Ethiopia and Somalia - Affirming Commitment to Cooperation, Regional Stability

On Wednesday, Ethiopia and Somalia poured cold water on the relentless efforts of third parties seeking a destabilized Horn. In a peace declaration brokered by Türkiye, the neighboring nations agreed to ease tensions. This development accentuated Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to resolve differences through negotiations and sent a clear message that the country's quest for a direct sea outlet is irreversible and based on a win-win approach with far-reaching regional dividends.

The agreement inked by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also foils the smear campaign by some external parties that have been trying to sow discord between the two nations. It sends a clear message to friends and foes that Ethiopia's pursuit of direct access to the sea is righteous and that peaceful negotiation is the sole means to redress any concern related to the matter.

Since tensions started to flare up on wrong perceptions, Ethiopia has called for an open and transparent dialogue with Mogadishu to address any concern while acknowledging the country's legitimate economic and security interests. With the signing of the deal, Ethiopia has lived up to its words continuing on its symbolic and exemplary gesture towards amicable ties with neighboring nations.

Above all, the deal also corroborated Ethiopia's just cause to have direct access to the sea outlet. And, according to some reports, both nations agreed to work closely together on commercial arrangements and bilateral agreements that would ensure Ethiopia's "reliable, safe and sustainable access" to the sea outlet.

Speaking at a press conference following the agreement, Ethiopia's Abiy said, "We have addressed the misunderstandings that have occurred over the past year.

"Ethiopia's desire for secure access to the sea is a peaceful venture and will benefit our neighbors; it is a venture that must be seen in the spirit of cooperation, not suspicion."

He added that the "constructive talks would allow the two nations to enter the New Year in a spirit of cooperation, friendship and the willingness to work together instead of against each other."

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commented on the agreement, saying it had "put a halt to their differences" and that his nation was "ready to work with the Ethiopian leadership and the Ethiopian people".

In fact, the deal also testifies to Ethiopia's good faith and years of amicable gestures towards Somalia. Ethiopia has contributed troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), demonstrating its commitment to Somalia's security. The country with its peacekeeping missions and gigantic diplomatic clouts stands as a pivotal players in a region marked by both challenges and opportunities.

The deal further opens the door for collaborations to work on common grounds and address regional threats. Among the most pressing threats faced by the nations and the region is the insurgency of Al-Shabaab, an extremist group that has destabilized Somalia for over a decade and continues to pose a significant risk to Ethiopia and the broader region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Ethiopia Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strengthening ties between Ethiopia and Somalia is not only essential for addressing this common enemy but also for fostering long-term peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

In short, it has become clear that with the Ankara-mediated peace deal, Ethiopia has walked its talks in resolving any disputes peacefully. The declaration also secures Ethiopia's right to sea outlets while debunking baseless claims of invasion against Somalia.