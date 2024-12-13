Ethiopians Purchase 65,000 Euro Bond to Support Abbay Dam

- Ethiopian Diasporas in Rome have purchased a 65,000 Euro bond sold for the completion of the construction of country's mega hydropower project, Ethiopian Embassy in Rome announced.

The embassy stated that it has coordinated the sale of the bond to support the completion of the construction of the grand dam.

Recently, an Ethiopian living in Rome went to the embassy and purchased the bond prepared to support the project, the information obtained from the official page of the embassy indicated.

The individual stated that Abbay Dam is not only a development issue, but also a symbol of unity and sovereignty, so buying bonds is an important task expected from every citizen.

The embassy expressed appreciation to the individuals who have done the bond purchase. Including this, the Embassy announced that more than 80,000 euros have been collected from the Diaspora through bond sales and gifts for the completion of the grand dam in the last six months.

Currently, the total construction of Abbay Dam has attained 97.6%. Over 20 billion Birr have been collected since the commencement of the construction of the project. Of this, more than 311 million Birr have been collected in four months of this fiscal year alone, it was stated.