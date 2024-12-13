Somalia: Takeaways for Somaliland's President Inaugural Speech

Somaliland's newly elected President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro) has highlighted the deep bond between Somaliland and Ethiopia, commending Ethiopia's unwavering support and its pivotal role in ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa (HoA).

The newly elected president made these remarks during his inaugural speech yesterday, emphasizing the enduring partnership between the two parties. "We value our relationship with Ethiopia, a partnership built on mutual respect and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity," President Abdullahi stated, underscoring Ethiopia's status as a strategic neighbor and vital ally.

Among the attendees were Ethiopia's former President Mulatu Teshome (PhD) and the Chief Administrator of the Somali State of Ethiopia Mustafe Muhumed Omar. President Abdullahi expressed gratitude for Ethiopia's contributions to developmental and humanitarian initiatives, reaffirming Somaliland's commitment to strengthening collaboration.

The president also laid out an ambitious vision for the future, including plans to bolster cross-border trade and collaborate with Ethiopia on addressing regional challenges such as climate change, security threats, and youth unemployment.

For many Somalilanders, the inauguration was not just a political event but a celebration of democracy and hope. "This is a victory for democracy and peace. Our ability to transfer power peacefully sets an example for all of Africa," remarked Ahmed Yusuf, a teacher in Hargeisa.

Fatima Abdi, a market vendor, shared similar sentiments: "Today proves that Somaliland stands strong in its commitment to democracy. We are showing the world who we are."

For Mohammed Ibrahim, a university student, the peaceful transfer of power signified a promising future. "The peaceful handover of power gives us hope for a united and prosperous future. This is not just about politics but about our identity as a nation," he said.

The inauguration of President Abdullahi marked a significant moment for the WADDANI Party, which secured the presidency for the first time in 14 years following a decisive victory in the November 2024 elections. The ceremony was attended by international delegations, regional leaders, and representatives from global organizations.

It is worth noting that opposition candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi 'Cirro' of the Waddani Party defeated incumbent President Muse BihiAbdi of the Kulmiye Party in the November 2024 elections.

