Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Prepares for Tropical Cyclone

Zimbabwe is ramping up measures to mitigate the potential impacts of Tropical Cyclone Chido, currently positioned northeast of Madagascar.

Meteorological officials have indicated that while the cyclone poses a significant threat to regions near its path, its effects on Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, are expected to be minimal.

Chido is the name given to a tropical cyclone that is currently forming in the Indian Ocean, characterized by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

During the cyclone alert press conference, the Met Department head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma highlighted that southern Africa will be less impacted by Cyclone Chido.

"The cyclone should be almost 2000 km from Harare. From there, it will move to Comoros Island from the Indian Ocean to the northern parts of Mozambique near the Nacala district, where we expect heavy impacts.

"When it enters southern Africa, it will have less impact. The spin speed will be reduced from 200 km/h to 50 km/h. The trajectory will also change once it reaches Comoros. It might change direction to the south, north, or west.

He highlighted the areas that are most likely to be impacted by Cyclone Chido.

"Starting from Sunday, we expect rainfall in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Midlands, and Harare, with the expectation of widespread rainfall across the whole country by the 16th ," he said.