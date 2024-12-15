Mozambique: Garcia Reopens After Night of Violence

Maputo — The Ressano Garcia border post, between Mozambique and South Africa, reopened on Friday morning after a night of violence.

The Mozambican defence and security forces launched a major operation intended, according to the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique', to restore state authority to the border, and crack down on rampant smuggling.

The operation went badly wrong, with the police firing tear gas and live ammunition into the crowd of demonstrators.

According to a report on the independent television station, "TV Successo', police gunfire resulted in the deaths of three people, one of whom was a popular local blogger, known by his stage name of Mano Shottas, who was reporting live on the clash when he was shot.

A large number of police, including from the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican riot police), had arrived at Ressano Garcia, determined to clear the road so that traffic could flow normally between the South African border and the port of Maputo.

Negotiations to clear the road failed, and in the ensuing chaos, rioters set fire to a bank branch, and railway property, including the Ressano Garcia dry port.

Faced with the unfolding violence, the South African authorities closed their side of the border. But by mid-morning Friday, traffic was flowing again.