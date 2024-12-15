Mozambique: Podemos Files Criminal Complaint Against Police Spokesperson

Maputo — The Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), which backs the presidential president Venâncio Mondlane, on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against the spokesperson of the Mozambican Police (PRM), Orlando Mudumane, for allegedly libelling the party by accusing it of ordering the invasion of police stations during the current wave of riots and demonstrations.

Mass demonstrations have been taking place since 21 October called by Mondlane to protest against the allegedly fraudulent results of the elections held on 9 October, giving victory to the ruling Frelimo party and its candidate, Daniel Chapo. In some cases, during clashes between Police and demonstrators, opportunists appear who take advantage of the unrest to invade police stations, and loot stores as well as destroying public and private institutions.

Podemos believes that Mudumane has been making "various accusatory pronouncements against the party, alleging that it is the party that is ordering the invasion of police subunits, prisons and the theft of weapons, with the aim of carrying out a coup.'

According to the Podemos General Secretary, Sebastião Mussanhane, Mudumane's statements "tarnish the good name of the Podemos party. These words worry us because we see in them an incitement to hatred in order to demonize the struggle of Podemos in search of the truth about the elections.'

Mussanhane called on the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) to ensure due follow-up to the criminal complaint so that the party's good name can be restored, considering that the police actions at the moment are "political and not security in nature'.

"We have seen that the Police stripped away what are its principles, what is its legal system and dressed itself up in politics', he said.

He also accused the Police of harassing Podemos members for no good reason.