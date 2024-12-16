Africa: GLOWACON Regional Conference Concludes With a Call to Advance Wastewater and Environmental Surveillance for Public Health in Africa

press release

The Global Wastewater and Environmental Surveillance Consortium (GLOWACON) Regional Conference, held on 9th and 10th December under the auspices of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), and the World Health Organization (WHO), convened over 250 participants from diverse sectors--including experts, scientists, policymakers, funders, researchers, and implementers.

This extraordinary assembly came together to promote wastewater and environmental surveillance (WES) as a critical component of enhancing public health and health security. The conference provided a unique platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, uniting attendees around the shared goal of advancing WES across Africa. This initiative is crucial for detecting, monitoring, and combating disease outbreaks, strengthening the continent's resilience to public health threats.

GLOWACON, the global consortium for wastewater and environmental surveillance for public health, was established in March 2024 to create a platform and advance inter-sectoral partnership, collaboration, and innovation to integrate wastewater and environmental surveillance into early warning systems and public health decision-making. GLOWACON also aims to integrate wastewater surveillance with event-based, community-based, and other surveillance systems to enhance early warning systems for cross-border health threats.

Speaking during the conference, Dr. Raji Tajudeen, Acting Deputy Director General of Africa CDC, highlighted the importance of strengthening wastewater and environmental surveillance. "Africa is experiencing a disproportionately high burden of diseases and frequent outbreaks. Strengthening wastewater and environmental surveillance is more than just a technical approach--it is a public health imperative. The unique environmental and geographic diversity of our continent has presented challenges to equitable and rapid health responses. Scaling up wastewater and environmental surveillance in Africa will strengthen our ability to monitor these trends, identify outbreaks early, and respond proactively--ultimately preventing disease spread to save lives and livelihoods."

"Our strong partnership with HERA and other stakeholders is critical to strengthening capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to health emergencies," he added.

"The partnership between HERA and Africa CDC has been crucial in prioritizing the health and safety of communities, especially in the face of pandemics and crises. In recent years, we have strengthened this collaboration through various initiatives such as the recent donations of Mpox vaccines and, today, the launch of GLOWACON, which promotes wastewater and environmental surveillance. By championing teamwork and innovation, we are creating a robust global monitoring system that empowers us to address health threats more effectively and act decisively before challenges escalate," emphasized Laurent Muschel, Head of HERA.

A Call to Action

WES has been utilized for polio surveillance in Africa for over a decade, proving to be an efficient and cost-effective strategy. However, expanding its application to other critical pathogens necessitates platforms like GLOWACON to enhance partnerships and address the diverse challenges facing the continent. The Africa CDC urges all Member States, partners, and stakeholders to commit to expanding WES in Africa through increased investment, timely data sharing, and actionable data for public health initiatives.

Together, we can harness the potential of wastewater surveillance systems to bolster public health efforts in Africa, ensuring Member States are well-prepared and resilient in the face of future health threats.