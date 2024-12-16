Sudan Tops IRC Emergency Watchlist for Second Year

London — Sudan tops the International Rescue Committee (IRC) 2025 Emergency Watchlist as the world's largest humanitarian crisis for the second year running. Released on Wednesday, the report highlights that, despite being home to just one per cent of the global population, the war-torn nation accounts for 10 per cent of global humanitarian needs, leading 20 at-risk countries, including the occupied Palestinian territory, Myanmar, Syria, and South Sudan.

The ongoing war in Sudan has decimated infrastructure, displaced millions, and left the nation teetering on the edge of famine. External powers have fuelled the conflict, while leaders on both sides appear committed to fighting rather than negotiating peace.

"The world is on fire," said David Miliband, IRC President and CEO. "Civilians will continue to suffer the worst impacts of burgeoning conflict and risk perilous journeys if we don't break with the status quo.

The international community has both an incredible opportunity and responsibility to change the terms of humanitarian and diplomatic engagement."

According to the IRC report, Sudan's crisis has also resulted in regional consequences, with South Sudan facing mounting economic challenges and grappling with an influx of nearly 900,000 refugees fleeing the war.

Delivering humanitarian aid remains perilous; at least 28 attacks on aid workers were recorded in South Sudan in 2024 alone, the report states.

The IRC report highlights a global humanitarian system in turmoil, with 305 million people needing aid and Watchlist countries bearing the brunt.

Sudan's crisis typifies the imbalances driving global suffering: rising conflict, disproportionate climate impacts, deepening poverty, and escalating violence against civilians, says the damming report.

The IRC urges immediate action to address these crises, proposing sweeping reforms to humanitarian aid and international policy. Recommendations include debt relief, expanding financing, climate adaptation, and UN Security Council reform to enhance civilian protection.

"This is a trend that needs to be addressed for moral and strategic reasons," said Miliband. "Problems that start in Sudan or Syria do not stay there: instability spreads."

As the humanitarian needs in Sudan and beyond continue to soar, the report highlights the pressing need to break the ongoing deadlock.