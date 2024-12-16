Sudan: Jabir Chairs Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement's Meeting

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir chaired the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Currency Change and Replacement on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the progress of the replacement process during the past days and heard the report of the Economic Crimes Prosecution and the Central Chamber on counterfeit currencies.

The meeting urged alertness among citizens in all targeted states of the need to open bank accounts and deal electronically instead of banknotes, confirming that the currency replacement process is an important patriotic issue to protect the state from the breaches carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to damage and strike the national economy with a regional and international conspiracy.

Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the government, Khalid Al-Aiser, explained in a press statement, that the meeting discussed a number of important issues, including the report of the Central Bank of Sudan on counterfeit currencies, all of which are the currencies withdrawn from circulation, the old 1000-, 500-pound denominations, and not as promoted by some chambers and weak souls.

Al-Aiser said that the meeting listened to the report of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance on the arrangements made by the ministry to implement Cabinet Resolutions No. 149 and 150 of 2024 regarding the disbursement of workers' salaries and payments to the public and private sectors.

The official government spokesman added that the meeting decided to form a central chamber to follow up on the implementation of the two decisions and look into the replacement operations and joint coordination with the central chambers in the rest of the states.

The Minister of Culture and Information praised the interaction of the Sudanese people and all institutions with the currency replacement process with a high patriotic spirit.