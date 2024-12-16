Sudan: Finance Minister Mourns Mohamed Khair Al-Zubair, Former Finance Minister

15 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Undersecretary of Economic Planning and the employees of the Ministry mourn Dr. Mohamed Khair Al-Zubair, the former Undersecretary of Planning, the former Minister of Finance and National Economy and the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, who passed away on Wednesday in Cairo.

The deceased was a well-versed economist and banking expert, and all those who worked with him at the Planning Undersecretary, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sudan drew from his knowledge, experience, beautiful manners and fragrant biography, which is remembered by all who worked at the Ministry and the Central Bank and those who knew his merit.

The Minister, the two Undersecretaries of Finance and Planning and the employees extend their deepest condolences and deepest sympathy to the family of their honorable brother, his friends and those who knew his merit, praying to Allah Almighty to inspire them with patience and good consolation.

