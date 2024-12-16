Zimbabwe: Cyclone Chido Makes Landfall Today

Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to make landfall in the country today, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

In a statement last night, the MSD said that as Cyclone Chido continued its west-south-westward movement, its wind speed and intensity diminished due to increased friction over land.

MSD head of forecast Mr James Ngoma said the remnants of Cyclone Chido will combine with moisture from the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, leading to widespread thunderstorms across Zimbabwe from today to December 22.

"More influence over Zimbabwe is projected to be from the cloud-band emanating from the west, through both Matabeleland provinces. This should result in widespread thunderstorms throughout the week.

"Despite the anticipation of heavy rainfall exceeding 50mm in provinces like Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North, Midlands, and Masvingo, the risk of flooding is low following a recent dry spell. However, the heat that was over Zimbabwe for much of last week, should potentially lead to these storms being violent, with lightning, strong winds, and hailstorms in certain areas.

"Provinces of particular concern include Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and the southern parts of Midlands," said Mr Ngoma.

In light of the approaching storm, local authorities and disaster management agencies are advising residents to remain vigilant and prepared for adverse weather conditions.

Communities are being encouraged to stock up on essential supplies and to stay informed through official weather updates.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has already been put on high alert to respond to the tropical cyclone.

CPU director, Mr Nathan Nkomo, said the department had been placed on high alert, with officials closely and continuously monitoring the situation.

"We continue to get updates from both our two early warning units, the Meteorological Services Department and the climate service centre on a daily basis and we are monitoring the situation," Mr Nkomo said.

He said the CPU had calculated a specific budget to address the potential impact of Cyclone Chido.

"We are happy that so far we have extracted a specific budget for response to Chido, I think for a start we need something to the tune of US$1,6 million so that we are able to deal with issues to do with coordination efforts, shelter, (water, sanitation, and hygiene) WASH related issues, and we want to ensure that our refugees and settlements receive the necessary support and that every life is saved."

Cyclone Chido traversed into Mozambique early yesterday morning, bringing gale-force winds and heavy rain after leaving a trail of death and destruction in France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.

According to the Mozambique Institute of Meteorology, the cyclone appeared to have intensified as it crossed the Mozambique Channel overnight to make landfall around 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the northern city of Pemba.

The cyclone brought destructive winds exceeding 200 km/hr and heavy rains with rainfall rates reaching up to 30mm per hour (roughly 30 litres per square metre every hour).

This resulted in flash flooding in the coastal area.

In a statement yesterday, UNICEF Mozambique said they had deployed a team on the ground to work with Government to respond to the needs of affected families and children.

Many homes, schools and health facilities have reportedly been partially or completely destroyed.

Weather experts say Cyclone Chido shares characteristics with Cyclones Gombe and Freddy, which struck Southern Africa in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Meteorological experts have cautioned that the cyclone's gusts could uproot trees and damage infrastructure, although the overall impact on Zimbabwe is expected to be less severe compared to neighbouring countries.

An update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) yesterday said about 2,7 million people in six Southern African countries will be affected by the cyclone.