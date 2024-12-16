Zimbabwe: Ex-VP Mphoko Laid to Rest

Scores of mourners yesterday gathered to bid farewell to national hero and former Vice President Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, who was laid to rest at his family plot in Douglasdale, Bulawayo.

The burial marked the conclusion of a life devoted to Zimbabwe's independence, development, and reconciliation.

President Mnangagwa, who conferred national hero status on Cde Mphoko, described him as "a pillar of unity and resilience" whose enduring legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Cde Mphoko (84) passed away in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

As his casket was lowered into the grave, a 21-gun salute echoed in tribute to his immense contributions to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by senior Government officials, liberation war veterans, diplomats, and members of the public, underscoring the high esteem in which Cde Mphoko was held.

In his eulogy, Retired Brigadier-General Abel Mazinyane praised Cde Mphoko's pivotal role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, saying: "He was not my best friend as people think, but he was my commander. I shared many profound experiences under his leadership and guidance."

Family spokesperson and younger brother, Mr Ndabezinhle Mphoko, expressed the family's deep sense of loss: "No words can explain how much we will miss him. He was a humble man who cherished his privacy and family. His journey may have ended, but the memories and lessons he imparted will inspire generations to come."

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo described Cde Mphoko as a courageous leader who played a vital role in Zimbabwe's liberation and development.

Cde Mphoko was born on June 11, 1940 at Gwizane, in Bubi District of Matabeleland North Province.

Cde Mphoko is survived by his widow Laurinda, and they had three children together Sikhumbuzo, Siduduzo and son, Siqokoqela.

He was also blessed with three grandchildren.