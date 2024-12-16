Uganda: Frank Nabwiso - We Lost an Intellectual, Say Busoga Leaders

A somber mood has settled over the home of the late Frank Nabwiso, a veteran Forum for Democratic Change politician and former Member of Parliament for Kagoma County in Jinja District.

Dr. Nabwiso's death has sent shockwaves through the opposition and beyond, with many mourning the loss of a respected leader and intellectual.

Former Iganga chairperson Patrick Kayemba described him as a historian and economist whose contributions were invaluable to both Busoga and Uganda.

"He was a beacon of wisdom and a champion for development, whose tireless efforts uplifted countless lives," Kayemba said.

He added that Busoga and the nation have lost an exceptional leader, a mentor, and a patriot whose legacy will inspire generations to come.

Iganga NRM chairperson Hajji Abubakar Walubi called on the government to cover the burial expenses, emphasizing the need to honor such a distinguished figure.

Born into a family of 12 children, Dr. Nabwiso rose from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable accomplishments as an academic and politician.

He earned a PhD in Adult Education and Rural Development and served as Vice Chancellor of Busoga University, where he championed higher education in the region.

Mourners at the home of the late Nabwiso During his tenure in Parliament, he was known for advocating democratic principles and rural development, cementing his reputation as a true champion of the people.

Beyond politics, he played a significant role in resolving internal party disputes, including chairing the committee that investigated Dr. Kizza Besigye's allegations regarding FDC leadership's receipt of government campaign funds for the 2021 elections.

Even after his passing, Dr. Nabwiso's insights into Uganda's political landscape and his call for electoral reforms remain profoundly relevant.

As the nation mourns, his family and loved ones are left with cherished memories of a life dedicated to service. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.