Uganda: We Are Now Fighting Family Rule in Uganda, Says Lukwago

At the burial of Hajj Ali Nganda, father of Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago criticized Uganda's current leadership, accusing President Museveni of perpetuating "family rule."

Lukwago claimed that key national institutions are under the control of the President's family members, a situation he described as detrimental to democracy and progress.

"All top institutions have been given to Museveni's family members," Lukwago said.

"The Ministry of Education is led by his wife, Janet Kataha Museveni, who stopped in Senior Three.

"His son, Muhoozi, is the Chief of Defence Forces. Operation Wealth Creation is managed by his brother, General Salim Saleh, and now his son-in-law, Rwabogo, is in charge of Uganda's coffee sector."

He commended the late Hajji Ali Nganda for raising principled and courageous children, particularly Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, whom he praised for exposing corruption within government circles, including the State House. Lukwago remarked,

"It was Ssemujju who revealed the scale of corruption in this government, even down to the President's wardrobe. We have done our part; now it's up to others to continue the fight."

The burial, held at Hajji Nganda's home, brought together political, religious, and community leaders to pay their respects.

Despite the somber occasion, it became a platform for voicing criticism of the ruling NRM government and calling for change.

Ssemujju Nganda refrained from political commentary during his eulogy, instead emphasizing his father's generosity and selflessness.

"Our father was a kind man who prioritized helping others, even when it meant we at home had to go without," he said, urging attendees to pray for his father's soul and ask Allah for mercy and forgiveness.

Lukwago also delivered a message from Dr. Kizza Besigye, who could not attend the funeral. Besigye's message called for unity among opposition forces and encouraged steadfastness in the struggle for change.

Religious leaders present, including Imam Idd Kasozzi and Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo, the Supreme Khadi of Masaka Region, urged Ugandans to embrace self-reliance and work hard rather than depend on government handouts.

Hajji Ali Nganda's family described him as a man of integrity and compassion. According to his children, his death was due to natural aging rather than illness.

He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and a large family of over 30 children.