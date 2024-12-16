Africa: Morocco Set to Overtake Egypt As Africa's Most Visited Country

14 December 2024
Radio France Internationale

Morocco is on track to set new tourism records in 2024, with the country poised to become Africa's most visited destination, surpassing Egypt. French nationals remain the largest group of foreign tourists, followed by British visitors.

By November 2024, Morocco had already welcomed nearly 16 million tourists, marking a 20 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

With these numbers continuing to climb, Moroccan authorities are optimistic about reaching a new milestone next year, aiming for 17.5 million visitors.

One of the most popular destinations within Morocco remains Marrakech, known as the "Red City."

The city enjoys excellent connectivity, particularly with low-cost airlines, making it a top choice for both foreign visitors and Moroccan expatriates.

The remarkable rise in tourism can be attributed to Morocco's extensive efforts to promote its diverse destinations.

Additionally, geopolitical factors have played a role, with some travelers opting for Morocco over other regional destinations.

For instance, a French tourist in Marrakech told RFI that they had initially planned to visit Lebanon but chose Morocco instead due to the worsening security situation in the Middle East.

Tourism contributes significantly to Morocco's economy, accounting for 7 percent of its GDP.

In 2024, the sector has already generated 9.2 billion euros in revenue, and experts predict this figure will rise further, breaking records by the end of the year.

Strong ties to France

Marrakech's popularity is reflected in its strong connections with France, with 34 direct flights between the two countries.

French nationals remain the largest group of foreign tourists, though British visitors are also increasing, with a 47 percent rise in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Other popular destinations include Agadir and Tangier, while Casablanca continues to draw business travellers.

Africa Cup of Nations

As Morocco sets its sights on new tourism records, the country remains a key player in the global travel landscape, with expectations for continued growth and success.

The country's tourism sector is set to become even more crucial in the coming years.

Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in 2025, expected to attract around 500,000 visitors.

Additionally, Morocco's bid to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed, which is anticipated to bring even more international attention to the country.

