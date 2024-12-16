East Africa: TotalEnergies Accused of Abuses Linked to €10bn East African Oil Pipeline

Police in Kampala have apprehended 30 individuals for engaging in unlawful demonstrations against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Rights groups have accused France's TotalEnergies and Chinese oil company CNOOC of human rights violations and environmental damage linked to a €10 billion oil project in Uganda and Tanzania.

The project includes drilling for oil in Lake Albert in northwestern Uganda and constructing a 1,443-kilometre heated pipeline to transport crude oil to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), championed by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, has faced years of opposition from environmentalists who warn it threatens fragile ecosystems and local communities.

A report released Thursday by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Civic Response on Environment and Development, and Lawyers Without Borders alleges "disproportionate security measures, repression, land rights violations, forced evictions and corruption" during the project.

It accuses Ugandan troops of beating and harassing fishing communities near the oil sites, with cases of sexual and gender-based violence reportedly committed by soldiers and company personnel.

The most serious abuses occurred around the Kingfisher oil fields, where the report described a "high level of fear".

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices "There has been an acceleration in construction at the oil sites over the last two years, bringing a new wave of human rights abuses," Sacha Feierabend, a senior researcher with FIDH, told RFI.

The report also highlights violations of workers' rights and specific challenges faced by women in affected communities.

"There is intensifying repression of human rights defenders, climate and environmental activists, who are trying to make their voices heard regarding this project," Feierabend added.

Since May, at least 96 activists have been arrested, with additional reports of break-ins, beatings, unlawful detentions and torture.

NGOs seek climate trial of French oil giant TotalEnergies

Environmental groups sue TotalEnergies over 'devastating' East Africa oil pipeline

'Violation of international law'

The report claims some 12,000 families around the pipeline have been displaced, as have hundreds of households around Lake Albert.

The most serious case dates back to May 2020 during the Covid pandemic when 769 people from the villages of Kiina and Kyabasambu "were driven out at gunpoint and never returned".

The NGOs condemned the evictions and said that without prior notice or compensation they constituted a "violation of international and constitutional law".

There are also fears of inflation due to land speculation, as well as concerns over working conditions on the sites, where at least two people have died in labour-related incidents.

Those who still live in the immediate vicinity of the oil sites also complain "regularly of dust, noise, light pollution and vibrations".

Oil spills are "a serious threat to the environment and public health", the report said, while "the catchment areas of the two lakes [Albert and Victortia] are vital to tens of thousands of people across East Africa".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Smear campaign'

Ugandan government spokesman Chris Baryomunsi dismissed the report as "ridiculous and unfounded," describing it as a "smear campaign" against the project.

Baryomunsi urged anyone with evidence of human rights abuses to report it to the authorities.

TotalEnergies also rejected the claims, stating it "strongly disagrees" with the allegations.

"In Uganda, as elsewhere, TotalEnergies is transparent about its human rights commitments and their implementation," the company said.