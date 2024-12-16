Zimbabwe: Ex-VP Mphoko Family Snubs National Heroes Acre Burial, His Remains to Be Interred At Farm

The late former Vice President, Phelekezela Report Mphoko, who died in India where he was receiving treatment, will be buried in Bulawayo today in accordance with his wish and that of his family.

The national hero (84) would be buried this Sunday at his Douglasdale farm, Bulawayo.

His remains arrived in Zimbabwe from India Thursday, accompanied by his wife Laurinda and immediate family members.

The ex-VP was declared a national hero in recognition of his contributions to the nation during the liberation struggle and after independence.

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga described Mphoko as an illustrious national hero who contributed immensely to the nation during the liberation struggle and after independence.

"We have lost one of the few surviving renowned commanders from the former Zimbabwe People's Liberation Army (ZIPRA), a giant of the liberation struggle whose immense contribution to our independence is a legacy too bold, never to be forgotten or erased.

"To the bereaved Mphoko family, his spouse, the children, and the nation at large, may we all derive solace in the knowledge that his selfless contribution to his country and people will continue to inspire us and future generations," he said while addressing a funeral parade at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare.

Chiwenga said former VP Mphoko became actively involved in the country's liberation movement as a youth in the 1960s and his contributions shall forever be cherished.

Mphoko, he said, was among the first youths to be dispatched for military training in the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics, with the likes of Comrades Akim Ndlovu, Ambrose Mutinhiri, and Charles Chikerema in 1964.

He was appointed Chief of Logistics in the 1st Military Command of the struggle in 1965, and was instrumental in the planning and execution of the Wankie and Sipolilo battles in 1967 and 1968 military operations.

In 1971, he became a member of the Joint Military Command, which was a joint ZIPRA-ZANLA High Command formed in Mbeya, Tanganyika, now the mainland part of Tanzania.

In 1975, he was appointed Chief of Logistics of the Zimbabwe People's Army (ZIPA), a joint ZIPRA and ZANLA force.

In 1976, he became Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) representative in Maputo, Mozambique, a post he held until Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

Chiwenga said Mphoko was part of the delegation that played a pivotal role in securing Zimbabwe's independence during the 1979 Lancaster House Conference.

At independence, he was appointed to the demobilisation board of ex-combatants, and later several Government positions, including ambassadorial roles.

In his diplomatic career since 1987, he served with diligence as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique, Austria, Botswana, Russia, and South Africa.

Due to his diligence and acumen, he was appointed Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in 2014, a position he held until 2017.

He was also in charge of the National Healing, Peace and Reconciliation portfolio where he worked relentlessly to promote national peace, reconciliation, and equitable development in the country.

Mphoko was also a successful businessman and a farmer, majoring in cattle ranching.

The late former VP's young brother, Ndabezinhle Mphoko, set the record straight regards the decision to bury his late brother at his farm.

"The recognition will last for ever and ever. Our family is not in conflict in any way with the government. We are taking his body to Bulawayo in accordance with my brother's request," State media quoted Ndabezinhle.

Mphoko was born on June 11, 1940 in Gwizane, Bubi district, Matabeleland North province. He attended David Livingstone Memorial School and Mzilikazi High School before studying at the Tsholotsho Agricultural Breeding and Experimental School.

Mphoko's political activism began early, and he was arrested in 1963 for political violence. He later received military training in the Soviet Union and played a crucial role in the liberation struggle.

He served in several capacities in government after independence, including as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to several countries and as Vice President from December 2014 until November 2017.

He is survived by his wife Laurinda, three children, as well as three grandchildren.