Namibia Committed to Ending HIV-Aids By 2030

MINISTER of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula says Namibia has made progress in the fight against HIV-AIDS.

He says the government is committed to ending HIV-AIDS by 2030.

Shangula said this in a speech delivered on his behalf at a World Aids Day event at Groot Aub on Saturday, themed 'Take the Rights Path'.

The event remembered Namibians who have died of HIV-AIDS.

Last year, about 230 000 Namibians were living with HIV in Namibia.

"I reaffirm the ministry and the government's unwavering commitment to ending the HIV and AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030," Shangula said.

He said the government is devoted to making sure every Namibian in need of HIV healthcare services can access this free of charge.

"Namibia has made great progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS," Shangula said.

Also speaking at the event, Windhoek Rural constituency councillor Piet Adams said if people's rights were protected, AIDS could be ended.

"I can confidently say we will overcome AIDS if the rights of everyone, everywhere are protected," he said.

Adams called on leaders to take note of the event's theme and implement it.