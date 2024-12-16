South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Deliver National Day of Reconciliation Address

15 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 National Day of Reconciliation commemoration on Monday, 16 December.

The commemoration will take place at the Vredendal North Sports Ground, Matzikama Local Municipality, Vredendal in the Western Cape.

The theme for the 2024 National Day of Reconciliation is: "Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures".

Observed annually on 16 December, the National Day of Reconciliation was established in 1995 after the end of apartheid. The public holiday aims to promote national unity and bridge historical divides.

The date holds deep cultural and historical importance, chosen to honour both Afrikaner and indigenous South African histories. The commemoration seeks to remember the past while fostering healing, dialogue, and understanding among all South Africans.

"The commemoration of the National Day of Reconciliation takes the form of remembering history, recognising veterans' contributions, marching, healing wounds of past injustices, and other festivities.

"It will focus on the South African government and its people in advancing reconciliation, nation-building, social cohesion, healing, and forgiveness since the dawn of democracy and the nation's quest to forge a new path for South Africa," the Presidency said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.