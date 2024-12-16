South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Deliver National Day of Reconciliation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 National Day of Reconciliation commemoration on Monday, 16 December.

The commemoration will take place at the Vredendal North Sports Ground, Matzikama Local Municipality, Vredendal in the Western Cape.

The theme for the 2024 National Day of Reconciliation is: "Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures".

Observed annually on 16 December, the National Day of Reconciliation was established in 1995 after the end of apartheid. The public holiday aims to promote national unity and bridge historical divides.

The date holds deep cultural and historical importance, chosen to honour both Afrikaner and indigenous South African histories. The commemoration seeks to remember the past while fostering healing, dialogue, and understanding among all South Africans.

"The commemoration of the National Day of Reconciliation takes the form of remembering history, recognising veterans' contributions, marching, healing wounds of past injustices, and other festivities.

"It will focus on the South African government and its people in advancing reconciliation, nation-building, social cohesion, healing, and forgiveness since the dawn of democracy and the nation's quest to forge a new path for South Africa," the Presidency said in a statement.