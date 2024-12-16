Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Plans to Implement Election Manifesto

15 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo vice president and president-elect of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she plans to implement the 2025-2030 election manifesto that contains commitments Swapo has made to the people of Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, during the official opening of the Swapo retreat held in Windhoek on Saturday, said the election manifesto is a contract or legal document Swapo has entered into with the people of Namibia.

The president-elect said manifesto is a blueprint from which they will derive a strategic implementation plan that will enable them to monitor and evaluate their progress efficiently and effectively.

She said Namibians have delivered their part in giving Swapo a mandate to govern them and it is now their part to deliver as they have promised.

"Today, we have gathered here as Swapo party members to return to the drawing board in order for us to plan the next five years," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

"It is not going to be business as usual and that is why it is important to invest our time, energy and resources in ensuring that we deliver the best possible results for the Namibian people over the next five years," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She said their guiding mantra for 2025-2030 is unity in diversity, natural resources beneficiation and youth empowerment for sustainable development.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also congratulated the 51 Swapo members of the new National Assembly to be constituted next year March and urged them to have the noble responsibility to see to it that the House is run in a manner that will give meaning to the lives of Namibians.

