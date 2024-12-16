Kenya: Petrol, Diesel Down Sh4 and Sh3 On Reduced Landing Costs

15 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a continued reduction in the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene, citing lower landed costs of imported fuel products as a key factor.

In its latest price review on Saturday, EPRA revealed pump prices for Super Petrol would drop by Sh4.37, while Diesel and Kerosene would decrease by Sh3.00 each effetive Sunday.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.46 per cent from US$641.14 per cubic metre in October 2024 to US$612.53 per cubic metre in November 2024," EPRA said.

"Diesel and Kerosene recorded increases of 5.76 per cent and 1.87 per cent, respectively, but overall adjustments allowed for a reduction in pump prices."

The new pricing will see Nairobi residents pay Sh176.29 for a litre of petrol, Sh165.06 for diesel, and Sh148.39 for kerosene.

In Mombasa, corresponding prices are slightly lower, at Sh173.05, Sh161.82, and Sh145.15 respectively.

The revised prices which will remain in force until January 14 include a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in accordance with the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and adjusted excise duties per inflation guidelines.

EPRA underscored its commitment to monitoring market trends and ensuring that price adjustments reflect real-time cost fluctuations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.