Kenya: UN Women Links Youth Hardships to Rising Gender-Based Violence, Femicide

Nairobi — Financial instability and economic hardships among Kenyan youth are driving a rise in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, according to UN Women.

The country has reported over 97 femicide cases since August, with data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showing a steady increase in GBV over the past five years.

Sebastian Gatimu, Planning and Coordinating Specialist at UN Women, attributed the trend to unemployment and lack of financial support, particularly for young women in tertiary institutions.

Gatimu called on parents to provide continued financial support to young women and emphasized equal employment opportunities as a means to curb GBV.

"Unemployment is a key contributor. Many victims are unemployed young women in universities or recent graduates with financial needs but no capacity," Gatimu stated.

Kenya aims to eliminate GBV by 2026. Efforts include engaging young men as advocates, as highlighted during the National Young Male Dialogue hosted by UN Women Kenya and UNESCO, where over 40 young men urged collective involvement in zero-tolerance campaigns.

Grassroots leadership structures such as Nyumba Kumi and village elders were identified as crucial in mobilizing communities to reject GBV. Gatimu proposed barazas as platforms to spread awareness.

President William Ruto, speaking during the launch of the National Police Service and State Department of Correctional Services Strategic Plans (2023-2027), called for a collaborative approach and pledged law enforcement action to address the vice.

Advocacy groups have raised concerns about inadequate protections for women and delays in justice for victims, urging stronger measures to combat GBV and femicide.