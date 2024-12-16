Kenya: DP Kindiki Hails Improved Security and Economic Growth in Turkana

The security situation in Turkana County and its neighbouring counties has significantly improved over the past two years, following the commencement of Operation Maliza Uhalifu.

The multi-agency security operation has effectively dismantled criminal networks responsible for livestock rustling and banditry, bringing peace and stability to the North Rift Valley region.

Speaking during an interdenominational Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service at Moi Gardens in Lodwar, Turkana County, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki praised the security agencies for their commitment and resilience.

"We applaud the gallant frontline multi-agency security teams for their tireless efforts in dismantling the criminal enterprise of livestock rustling and banditry. Their success has pacified the North Rift Valley region and opened it up for economic transformation and development," said the Deputy President.

He also acknowledged the crucial role played by local leaders in promoting peace and reconciliation.

"The government appreciates the political, religious, and community leaders who have become agents of change. Their support in building a culture of peace is invaluable," Kindiki stated.

Economic Growth Amid Stability

The improved security in Turkana and across the country comes as Kenya's economy continues on a positive trajectory after weathering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy President Kindiki highlighted key economic indicators, including a stabilized exchange rate, reduced costs of essential commodities such as food and fuel, lower interest rates, and controlled inflation.

"Our country's economy is steadily improving. We must remain hopeful and support transformative government programs aimed at increasing household incomes and creating job opportunities both locally and abroad through labor mobility," he noted.

Leaders Rally for Development and Peace

The thanksgiving service in Lodwar brought together national and local leaders, showcasing unity and commitment to development. Among the dignitaries present were Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Development Beatrice Askul Moe, Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, Deputy Governor John Erus, and Members of Parliament including Cecilia Ngitit (Turkana Woman Representative), Joseph Namuar (Turkana Central), Ekwom Nabuin (Turkana North), Ariko Namoit (Turkana South), Nicholas Ngikor (Turkana East), and Protus Akuja (Loima).

Other leaders in attendance included Betty Maina (Murang'a Woman Representative), Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), Peter Shake (Mwatate), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani), Ken Aramat (Narok East), Dan Kiili (Igembe Central), Christopher Nakuleu (Speaker, Turkana County Assembly), 47 MCAs, former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro, and former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes.

Deputy President Kindiki reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to peace and security in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The security and stability of the Northern Rift Valley counties and other parts of Kenya remain a top priority for this government. We have put in place multistakeholder peace-building and sustainability programs to ensure bandits and other armed criminals do not regroup," he said.

Building a Stable and Prosperous Future

The Deputy President reaffirmed that the government will continue working with stakeholders to ensure long-term peace and prosperity in Turkana and other regions.