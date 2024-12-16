Algeria: President of the Republic Gives Firm Instructions to Address Exporters' Concerns Rapidly

During a meeting on exports he chaired on Sunday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has given firm instructions to address exporters' concerns rapidly, said the Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, Mohamed Boukhari.

In a statement to the press at the Presidency of the Republic after the meeting, Boukhari said "this important meeting provided an opportunity to be briefed on businessmen's projects and listen to their export-related concerns."

During the meeting, President Tebboune has given "firm instructions to address all concerns rapidly, accurately and effectively, and adopt a strategic vision aimed at establishing our country as a pole of excellence in exports," he said, stressing his department's willingness to take necessary measures to achieve this supreme goal.