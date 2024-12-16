Nigeria: Army Captures Notorious Bandit Leader, Bako Wurgi, Linked to Sokoto Monarch's Murder

Troops of the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have apprehended a notorious bandit leader and arms dealer, Bako Wurgi, alias Bako NaGarba, suspected to be behind the murder of the Emir of Gobir in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Mohammad Bawa.

The operation, conducted on December 14 at about 10pm, followed intelligence reports that Wurgi was receiving treatment at a hospital in Shinkafi town of Zamfara State, for injuries sustained during a clash with a rival group.

Intelligence sources, according to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, revealed that the troops apprehended Wurgi after discovering he had been transported to the hospital with multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

The sources said that during the operation, two accomplices fled, but troops arrested another individual who assisted in transporting the suspect in a tricycle.

Recall that the Late Emir of Gobir was abducted on July 9, 2024, in Sabon Birnin local government area of Sokoto State, and murdered on August 22 after negotiations for his release collapsed.

Reports indicated that Wurgi played a key role in the kidnapping and subsequent killing of the monarch, which involved ransom negotiations that included cash and motorcycles but eventually failed.

Wurgi, an arms smuggler with international connections, is reportedly related to Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, through his grandfather.

His son, Sani Duna, is alleged to act as a getaway biker for Turji, highlighting familial links within the banditry network in the North-West Nigeria.

Wurgi's arrest marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and banditry in the North-West region.

Wurgi is currently being held at an undisclosed location, while a manhunt was underway for his accomplices.

Residents in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States have lauded the operation, expressing hope that it will alleviate the long-standing impact of banditry and violence in the region.