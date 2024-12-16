Ethiopia: Algerian FM Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Working Visit

15 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf arrived in Addis Ababa tonight for an official working visit.

Upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the Minister was warmly welcomed by State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano along with other senior officials from the ministry.

During his visit, Ahmed Attaf is scheduled to hold discussions with senior government officials on bilateral relations and global issues of mutual interest.

