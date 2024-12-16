South Africa: Spaza Shop Deadline Looms - South African News Briefs - December 16, 2024

Somali shopkeepers outside their spaza shop in Pretoria West.
16 December 2024
Spaza Shop Deadline Looms

The Gauteng government has announced plans to assess eligibility for shop ownership as the deadline for shop registration approaches, reports SABC News. President Cyril Ramaphosa had set a deadline of 21 days for spaza shop registrations, which is December 17. Acting Gauteng Premier Lebogang Maile has said they have encountered challenges and successes during  the registration process. There have been several deaths due to suspected cases of food poisoning in spaza shops.  The initiative saw 85 registration centers established across Gauteng, with over 13,000 application forms collected so far.

Gauteng Aims to Curb Festive Season Deaths

Gauteng's law enforcement agencies are intensifying traffic monitoring on major roads to reduce accidents during the festive season, reports EWN. The province recorded over 1,400 road deaths last festive season, the highest nationwide, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation. The Acting Premier Lebogang Maile said, "Road safety remains a significant concern as Gauteng consistently leads the country in terms of road fatalities during the festive season."

Eskom Intensifies Meter Audits, Threatens Fines

Eskom has warned that prepaid customers with illegal grid connections will face prosecution, reports EWN. The deadline to update tampered prepaid meters has passed after the utility extended the grace period. Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that users found using tokens from unlicensed vendors would also face penalties. Eskom plans to increase meter audits, with tamper fines starting at R6,052 and escalating to R12,000 for repeat offenses. Third-time violators may also face criminal charges.

