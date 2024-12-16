Uganda: Chameleone's Son Says Infuriated By Ailing Father's 'Selfish' Lifestyle Choices

Chameleone has been hospitalized with complications of the liver and pancreas

The son of singer Jose Chameleone, Abba Marcus Mayanja, has voiced his frustration regarding his father's "selfish decisions."

His remarks come in response to his father's deteriorating health, which reportedly took a turn for the worse last week, resulting in hospitalisation.

Abba disclosed that this father is suffering from acute pancreatitis, a condition linked to his repeated intake of alcohol, and cautioned that without a change in his drinking habits, his father may not have much time to live.

"I want you to know that if my father continues with this pattern, according to doctors, he has two years left, and this really hurts me because this is my father I have known my entire life, better than anyone on earth even the people that listen to his music," Abba said in a Tik Tok video clip.

Abba urged his father's fans and friends to provide him with the support he needs to improve his health and overall well-being.

"We need to work together to give my father the help he needs. I am very infuriated and angered by my father because I feel like he's making selfish decisions. I have four siblings and so my father needs to be alive to take care of my siblings," Abba said.

He added, "He has been told time and time again from his doctors, health care professionals that this is a habit he needs to change,"

Abba, also urged critics to stop holding his mother, Daniella, responsible for his father's health, emphasizing that she has nothing to do with the 'Baliwa" singer's health.