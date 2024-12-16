Uganda: Over 300 Eritrean Investors Set for Second Diaspora Conference in Kampala

The Office of the President, in collaboration with the Eritrean community in Uganda, is organizing the 2nd Eritrean Diaspora Investment Conference to celebrate and enhance the contributions of Eritrean investors to Uganda's economy.

Scheduled for December 21, 2024, at Palace Play Park in Kampala, the event will be attended by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Eritrea's Ambassador to Uganda, Mohammed Sulieman Ahmed.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Abbey Walusimbi, revealed that this year's conference, themed "Unity Through Diversity," will consolidate the achievements of the inaugural edition and foster partnerships between the Eritrean community and Ugandan stakeholders.

The Eritrean community in Uganda has shown remarkable business acumen, contributing over $3 billion to the economy.

With a population exceeding 240,000, of which 25% are entrepreneurs and innovators,Eritreans have embraced Uganda as their second home.

Their investments reflect confidence in Uganda's policies, peace, and inclusivity.

"I appreciate and recognize the significant contribution of the Eritrean community to Uganda's economy. Their business acumen and integration into the Ugandan community are commendable," Walusimbi said during a preparatory meeting with Eritrean entrepreneurs.

Kisanet Tedros, founder and CEO of Beles Bubu, emphasized the conference's role in promoting cultural unity and empowerment.

She highlighted the event's family-friendly atmosphere, which will include children's activities, panel discussions, traditional dances, and cultural cuisines.

Kisanet expressed gratitude to President Museveni for fostering an environment that allows Eritreans to thrive in Uganda, describing the country as their "second home."

Eritrean investor Kidane Ghebrehawariat Habteselassie noted that the conference would bridge communication gaps between the government and the Eritrean community, fostering unity and shared interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He acknowledged President Museveni's call to prioritise common goals over individual identities and praised the Eritrean community's contributions to tourism, foreign investment, and cultural exchange.

This year's conference will convene over 300 top Eritrean investors, alongside government officials, academics, families, and community leaders.

The vibrant festival will celebrate the Eritrean community's achievements in Uganda while promoting integration and collaboration with other communities.