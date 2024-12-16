Uganda: Cheptegei Hails Kipchoge At 7th Kids Christmas Run in Kapchorwa

World athletics champion Joshua Cheptegei has praised Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, calling him a role model and "the father of the marathon."

Kipchoge, alongside other prominent Kenyan athletes, attended the 7th Kids Christmas Run held at the Boma Grounds in Kapchorwa, an event celebrating solidarity and the athletes' shared tribal heritage.

The Run attracted hundreds of children from Kween, Bukwo, and Kapchorwa districts, featuring competitions in three age categories: under 12, under 14, and under 16, for both boys and girls. Kapchorwa's main road was transformed into a race track, with enthusiastic crowds cheering on the young athletes.

Beyond the races, the event highlighted the unifying power of sports, transcending borders and honoring the cultural heritage of the Kalenjin tribe.

Sebei cultural leader-elect Peter Swilkay Kissa praised Cheptegei's initiative, noting its alignment with the government's multi-billion-shilling Teriet high-altitude training center.

"This event underscores the potential of cultivating a new generation of long-distance runners," Kissa remarked.

Kapchorwa Woman MP Phillis Chemutai lauded the event as a groundbreaking platform for nurturing young talent.

"We are now identifying ourselves through running instead of FGM," she said, highlighting the initiative's cultural shift.

Cheptegei emphasised the importance of creating a legacy for future generations.

"I observed that the running culture was fading in our community. We needed to inspire the young generation to carry forward the legacy of champions," he said.

Cheptegei credited Kipchoge as a significant influence on his career, reflecting on the mentorship he received in 2015.

"It's an honor to have him here to inspire the next generation of athletes," he added.

Eliud Kipchoge commended Uganda's investment in the Teriet high-altitude training center, calling it a vital resource for regional athletes.

Benjamin Njia, second Vice President of the Uganda Athletics Federation, noted that the initiative is already yielding results, with some participants excelling in the recent global junior championships in Lima.

The event also served as a platform to address social issues such as child marriage and the empowerment of girls in the region.

Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner Deborah Mweigwa Mugerwa reaffirmed the government's support for regional talent development, pointing to the Shs29 billion investment in the high-altitude training centre

The 7th Kids Christmas Run was a resounding success, fostering sportsmanship, community unity, and talent development in the Sebei region.