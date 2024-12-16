Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Chido - Flash Update No. 3, As of 15 December 2024

Highlights

On 15 December, Tropical Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The remnants of Chido are expected to affect southern Malawi, bringing heavy rain and strong wind while the system is expected to dissipate on 17 December near Zimbabwe.

People living in Chido’s projected path include more than 1.7 million in Mozambique and 440,000 in Malawi.

The UN and partners are supporting the governments' efforts in preparedness and assessments.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Chido landed around 6 a.m. of 15 December on the coast of Mozambique as a category 4 Cyclone about 35-40km south of the city of Pemba in Cabo Delgado Province, in the north. It remained an intense tropical cyclone accompanied by destructive winds (260km/h), heavy rains (250mm/24H) and very dangerous seas with the risk of coastal submersions in the provinces of Cabo Delgado (Mecufi, Metuge, Ancuabe, Meluco, Ilha de Ibo, Quissanga and Pemba city) and Nampula (Memba, Nacala, Nacala Velha, Mossuril, Mongicual, Mozambique Island, Monapo, Meconta, Nacaroa, Erati, Muccate, Nampula city). In Nampula, partners reported preliminary damages to houses as of 9am on 15 December, but figures are to be verified. In Pemba, mobile networks are down while electricity is still on in some areas. The provinces of Niassa, Tete and Zambezia will also be impacted later in the day. The intense winds can severely damage or destroy buildings, uproot trees and damage infrastructure such as power lines, according to the Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Residents of these provinces are advised to monitor weather conditions through their national weather service.

The remnants of Chido are expected to affect southern Malawi from 15 to 16 December, bringing heavy rain (100mm) and strong wind gusts (80-100km). The system is expected to gradually dissipate on 17 December near Zimbabwe. People living in Chido’s projected path include more than 1.7 million in Mozambique and 440,000 in Malawi.

In the Comoros, on 14 December Chido passed close to the south of the Anjouan, Moheli and Ngazidja islands with wind conditions less violent than those experienced in Mayotte. On the island of Anjouan, two people were injured, five households displaced and multiple infrastructures affected by limited floodings, according to preliminary reports. The affected people have been relocated to host families and displacement centres. On the island of Moheli, only crop destruction has been reported so far. In Ngazidja, the 11 fishermen who were missing at sea have been found. The international airport will reopen on 15 December while internal flights remain suspended.

Heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Chido, exceeding 150 mm over 10 days, is forecast for northern Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Additionally, parts of Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Tanzania and South Africa are also expected to experience significant rainfall due to other weather systems. This rainfall may potentially lead to flash floods and mudslides.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Southern Africa Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Malawi, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) continues to monitor Chido and projected entry into Malawi on 16 December in the early morning. The projected rainfall is up to 110 mm in 24 hours in certain areas.

Between 7 and 8 December, Tropical depression Chido developed in the south-eastern Indian Ocean Basin, progressing westward. On 10 December, Chido strengthened reaching the stage of Tropical Cyclone Category 4 (severe typhoon category) but weakened again to Category 3 on 13 December. It passed close to the north of Madagascar on 12 December, then near Glorioso.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.