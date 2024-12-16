Uganda: Over 500 Million Children Registered - Unicef Report Highlights Progress and Gaps

16 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

A UNICEF report reveals that 77% of children under five globally now have their births registered, reflecting significant strides in establishing legal identities.

Released on UNICEF's 78th anniversary, The Right Start in Life: Global Levels and Trends in Birth Registration, 2024 Update highlights that more than 500 million children have been registered over the past five years.

"Birth registration ensures children are immediately recognized under the law, providing a foundation for protection from harm and exploitation, as well as access to essential services like vaccines, healthcare, and education," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Despite these gains, challenges persist. Approximately 150 million children under five remain unregistered, and over 50 million lack birth certificates, leaving them vulnerable to statelessness and exclusion from basic rights.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces significant challenges, with only 51% of children registered, though progress is evident in countries like Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire.

UNICEF is calling on governments to simplify registration processes, embrace digital systems, and engage communities to close these gaps.

"Every child has the right to be recognized and supported," Russell emphasized.

While celebrating milestones, the report stresses the urgency of achieving universal birth registration to ensure every child is accounted for and protected.

